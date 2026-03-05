Backstage News On David Finlay, Gabe Kidd And Clark Connors’ AEW Signing

David Finlay made his debut with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

He joined forces with his NJPW stablemates, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, to assault Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. This attack occurred after Allin and Cassidy secured a tag team victory over Kidd and Connors. Following the match and the segment, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Finlay, Kidd, and Connors are officially All Elite.

According to Fightful Select, Finlay, Kidd, and Connors are all under contract with AEW, and Finlay has signed a multi-year deal with the company. The report noted that the agreement for Finlay was finalized last week.

Earlier in the year, Finlay expressed interest in exploring free agency and sought opportunities to work more in the United States.

While Finlay did have some discussions with WWE, he ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

The trio will be known as The Dogs, a name that references the Bullet Club War Dogs faction. Finlay was the leader of the War Dogs, which included Kidd, Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gedo, Oskar, Robbie X, Taiji Ishimori, and Yuto-Ice. This group disbanded at NJPW’s New Year Dash and merged with the Unaffiliated faction to become Unbound Co.