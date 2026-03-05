Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for next weekend’s 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV).

Brody King will face Swerve Strickland in a singles match.

Previously announced for the event is AEW World Champion MJF, who will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. The stipulation for this match states that if Page loses, he will not be able to compete for the World Title again.

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, featuring Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Bandido will also compete against Andrade El Ídolo, from the Don Callis Family, in a singles match.

Finally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita, known as “The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family, in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.