Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/7/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, set to take place at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The live show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier). Additionally, Don Callis Family member “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita will face The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match, and Swerve Strickland will go up against Gravity in another singles match.

Previously announced for the show are The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), The Swirl (“Big Shotty” Lee Johnson and “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian), Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and LFI (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH and Dralistico), who will compete against each other in a $200,000 4-Way Tag Team Match.

