Backstage Update On All Elite Wrestling Still Having Unannounced Signings

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW has several talents signed that have yet to be announced. Since the start of the year, the company has debuted a number of new talents, including The Rascalz, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Jake Doyle.

They recently added The IInspiration, who were reported to have signed with the company a month before their debuts at the AEW House Rules show in Australia.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a question was raised about whether AEW still has more unannounced signings. Sean Ross Sapp indicated that there are indeed more signings and suggested that they may not be on full-time salaried deals, though some could be on tiered deals.

To clarify, Sapp specifically stated that he “thinks” this is the case regarding the nature of those deals, but did not confirm it. However, he was clear that additional signings are still to be announced.

AEW has traditionally offered tiered deals for certain talents. These agreements often provide more than just pay-per-appearance or one-off deals, granting AEW the first right to sign individuals if they receive another offer, though they are not equivalent to traditional full-time contracts.

Sapp did not mention any specific names during the Q&A, but confirmed that there are still undisclosed talents.