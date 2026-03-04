AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 2/28/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 365,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 22.34% from the previous week’s viewership of 470,000 and a drop of 25% from the prior week’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic.

The 0.06 rating for the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest for Collision since the January 24th episode, which had a 0.02 rating and drew 253,000 viewers. It’s important to note that these figures do not include any views from HBO Max.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a 0.054 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 368,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, it had a rating of 0.098 and 340,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode featured a main event match between Andrade El Idolo, representing the Don Callis Family, and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii from The Conglomeration.