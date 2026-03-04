Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Jet Set Rodeo’s AEW World Trios Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page, will be in singles action as he prepares to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 15th. While it has not yet been confirmed who Page will face this week, updates will be provided as they become available.

Additionally, The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, will compete against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family in a non-title match. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, representing The Conglomeration, will team with Darby Allin to take on Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors in a tag team match.

Furthermore, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW World Trios Champion from Jet Set Rodeo.

Finally, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa. Additionally, The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will face The IInspiration, featuring Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee.

