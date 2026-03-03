Chris Jericho Tells Impatient Wrestling Fans To ‘Shut Up’ About Long-Term Stories

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho appeared on the Untapped show to discuss a variety of topics, including his preference for long-term storylines.

Jericho said, “I like long-term stories. My favorite ones have always been ones that last for months, and you have to be creative. You don’t have to be on the show every week; both guys don’t have to be on the show every week. There’s always a way to tell a story that elongates it. I would rather make things go longer than shorter. And I always love wrestling fans, especially modern-day ones, who just want to know the answer right now. ‘Give us the answer right now!’”

On how he wants impatient fans to shut up and let him tell his story:

“If I’m watching Saving Private Ryan, it’s 3 hours long. It’s a long movie. You better be watching and paying attention, and at the end of those three hours, then you can decide if you like it or not. An hour and a half in, if I go, ‘This movie, they haven’t even found Ryan yet. This movie sucks. This is stupid. This is too long.’ I hear it every day from wrestling fans. My thing is, ‘Shut the f**k up and let me tell my story when it’s done. If it takes a year, tough luck! This show is going on for 50 years. It doesn’t have to end in a week or two weeks or three weeks.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

