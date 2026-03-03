Bayley Admits She Doesn’t Know If She’ll Face Mercedes Mone Again

WWE star Bayley spoke with talkSPORT about several topics, including Mercedes Moné’s text subscription service. She mentioned that she has a private line to text Moné for free, which nobody else can use.

Bayley said, “I text her for free. “Her and I text for free on a private line that like nobody gets. You know, nobody has that. Super premium. We’ve had it since, you know, we’re the first ever women’s tag team champions. We’re the first-ever women to main event on WWE [pay-per-view]. First-ever women have an Iron Man match, made history in Brooklyn, and all those fine things. That’s what that line is specific for.”

On possibly facing Moné again in the future:

“I would hope so. I don’t know deep down. I used to feel deep down that – Yes. But now I don’t know. I just all I can do is hold on to hope, which is what I’m best at. And as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”