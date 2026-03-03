Kris Statlander Reveals Why She Thinks Her Initial Run In AEW Wasn’t Successful

Kris Statlander tried to do too much at once with her original alien character in AEW.

That’s straight from the source.

On Tuesday, INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet returned with a new episode, which featured the former AEW Women’s World Champion explaining why she thinks her original alien character didn’t work out too well.

“I think it’s taken me a long time to be like, ‘I don’t care if you think I’m weird,” Statlander said of her personality. “I don’t care if you think I’m cringey in my personal time, because that’s who I am. And I’m not going to apologize for acting weird on my own time.’”

Statlander continued, “So I think that’s the biggest thing is that I tried, or I tried to kind of be everybody, be both of them at once when I was Alien Kris early on. Trying to be like, ‘No, I’m just a weird person and I’m going to do embarrassing things, but I’m an alien, so it’s fine. You understand that it’s different.’ But now trying to be a more serious, more of a bad-ass character, so to say. People don’t like when you do weird things. They’re like, ‘That doesn’t make any sense.’ And I’m like, well, I’m sorry, it’s just me. I can’t help it sometimes.”

Watch the complete Kris Statlander interview via the YouTube player embedded below.