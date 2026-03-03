Backstage News On Lady Frost’s Current Contract Status With AEW

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Lady Frost’s contract with AEW is set to expire on April 1st, which means she will hit free agency at that time.

The report indicates that there is currently no information regarding the reasons for her potential departure from the company, only that she is scheduled to leave once her contract expires unless something significant changes.

Frost made a brief appearance for WWE in 2018, where she suffered a quick loss to Asuka. She was previously signed to TNA Wrestling from 2021 to 2022, leaving the company after requesting her release.

During her time in AEW, she has been used somewhat infrequently and revealed last year that she had signed with the company in 2023. Her last match on AEW television was in January, where she lost to Mina Shirakawa on the January 10th episode of Collision. Before that, she competed in ROH on July 11th, where she lost to Diamante.

Despite her limited appearances on AEW or ROH TV, Frost has remained active on the independent wrestling scene. Her most recent match was at Greektown Pro Wrestling on February 15th, where she defeated Dani Mo.