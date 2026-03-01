Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

After Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced an updated lineup for next month’s 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV).

Bandido will compete against Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match.

Previously announced for the event, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. The stipulation for this match states that if Page loses, he will be unable to compete for the World Title again.

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, featuring Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

Finally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita, known as “The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family, in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.