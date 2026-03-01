Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/4/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW World Trios Champion from Jet Set Rodeo. Additionally, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa. In tag team action, The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will face The IInspiration, featuring Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.