Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (3/7/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of “Collision,” which will be held at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The live show is scheduled to air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a $200,000 4-Way Tag Team Match, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), The Swirl (consisting of “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson and “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian), Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and LFI (featuring “El Toro Blance” RUSH and Dralistico) will compete against one another. This is the only match announced for the show so far.

