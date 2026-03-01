Conflicting Reports Emerge On Gabe Kidd’s AEW Contract Status

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed Gabe Kidd’s contract status with NJPW and his relationship with AEW on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

Kidd has been a prominent performer in both promotions, notably scoring a win over Orange Cassidy earlier this week on AEW Dynamite.

Sapp mentioned that there is conflicting information regarding whether Kidd has officially signed with AEW. One promoter is “sold on the idea” that Kidd has agreed to a deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, sources within NJPW and individuals familiar with Kidd’s situation are unsure whether he has indeed secured a deal with AEW.

Additionally, it has been noted that Kidd tends to “play his cards very close to the vest.”

Despite his appearances on AEW programming, Kidd has denied signing with the company in the past. Furthermore, he is not currently listed on AEW’s roster page.