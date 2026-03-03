AEW Not Concerned About Paramount’s Acquisition Of WBD

As reported by PWMania.com, Paramount has won the bidding war against Netflix for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Netflix withdrew from the competition after Paramount submitted a new offer of $31 per share.

The $110 billion merger deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and WBD shareholder approval. If Netflix had acquired WBD, AEW’s television rights deal would have gone to Discovery Local Networks, with Netflix acquiring its streaming rights. However, with Paramount’s acquisition of WBD, AEW’s agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery will remain intact.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, sources indicate that AEW executives are not worried about the merger between WBD and Paramount.

The report also mentioned that AEW is looking forward to collaborating with Paramount.