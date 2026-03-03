Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

The match card features “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile from American Made, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka from The Kabuki Warriors, and Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day competing in a Women’s Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match. Additionally, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will face “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in a singles match.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.