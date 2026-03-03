WWE NXT Preview For Tonight’s Show (3/3/2026): Orlando, FL.

The road to NXT Vengeance Day continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Scheduled for the NXT Vengeance Day “go-home” episode of NXT on CW for March 3, 2026:

* Wren Sinclair vs. Nikkita Lyons (WWE Women’s Speed #1 Contender Tournament

* Jacy Jayne (c) vs. ZARIA (NXT Women’s Championship)

* Ricky Saints’ ‘Absolute Experience’ concert

* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Shiloh Hill vs. Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

* Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley face-to-face

* Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker face-to-face

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.