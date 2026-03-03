LA Knight Responds To Top Rope Botch At WWE Elimination Chamber

At Saturday’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, LA Knight attempted a top-rope elbow drop on Randy Orton during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

While transitioning from the middle rope to the top turnbuckle, Knight slipped and lost his balance. However, instead of pausing, he quickly recovered, landed upright, delivered a kick, and finished the sequence with a standing elbow strike. This swift adjustment kept the match flowing without any interruption.

The bout featured several high-profile competitors, including Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams. Knight remained competitive throughout the match before ultimately being eliminated by Paul. Despite this elimination, his performance kept the crowd engaged.

Shortly after the event, Knight took to his Instagram Stories to address the botch. He acknowledged that mistakes happen and emphasized that even if he falls, he still lands on his feet.

Knight wrote, “Haha it happens… yet even if I fall, I land on my feet.”