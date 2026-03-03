Liv Morgan Names Her Biggest WWE Accomplishments

Top WWE star Liv Morgan appeared on RAWTalk with Bradley Martyn to discuss various topics, including her greatest accomplishments in the company to date.

Morgan said, “I think my Money in the Bank win in 2022 that was just like my first like real accolade, you know. Um I had won the Money in the Bank match. I cashed in on Ronda Rousey, won my first championship and so um that was like the first I feel like taste of success that I’ve had in WWE. And so that’s really memorable to me. SummerSlam obviously beating Rhea Ripley for my women’s world championship and Dominik (Mysterio) turning on her and choosing me. That stands out to me huge. This Royal Rumble win also, becoming the first ever Crown Jewel winner in Saudi Arabia. Just like these accomplishments that I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to have and that also came like way later in my career, you know. Um, and so they they sent out to me just because…you don’t you don’t know what’s going to happen when you sign up for this. And so to be able to celebrate these accolades and these successes…I’m super proud of them.”

