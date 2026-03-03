TKO President Says WWE Elimination Chamber Viewership Increased Under ESPN

During an appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mark Shapiro, President of TKO Group Holdings, discussed various topics, including the early data indicating significant audience growth for WWE premium live events under the new ESPN distribution model.

He highlighted that viewership for the Elimination Chamber PLE increased compared to September’s WrestlePalooza, which marked the launch of the current ESPN partnership.

Elimination Chamber was streamed in the United States on the ESPN App as part of the ESPN Unlimited tier, under a five-year agreement that designates the platform as the home for WWE’s main roster premium live events. While ESPN has not publicly released official viewership figures, Shapiro described the initial numbers as encouraging. He also mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan was providing hourly updates during the event last weekend.

Shapiro said, “We saw a significant increase in audience from the first event, which was WrestlePalooza. They’re already making strides. Are they where Netflix and Peacock were? Not yet, but I’m super encouraged by the numbers Nick Khan was sending me by the hour this past weekend.”

Shapiro acknowledged that the new distribution model presents transitional challenges. He noted that the $29.99 price for ESPN Unlimited could be “prohibitive” for some fans. Additionally, he mentioned that the service is available on a limited basis through major streaming platforms like YouTube TV and Dish.

Internationally, WWE premium live events continue to stream on Netflix, creating a dual-platform distribution structure. In the U.S., ESPN Unlimited now serves as the foundation of WWE’s streaming strategy.

