Adam Copeland Reveals WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Edge At First

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland spoke with Inside the Ropes about various topics, including how WWE initially had no plan for him during his early run as Edge.

Copeland said, “The thing with Edge at the beginning is there was no plan, like ever. They just were like, ‘Okay, you’re this mysterious guy.’ That was the answer to, ‘We don’t know what to do with you. We don’t think you can cut a promo. We don’t think you have any personality. You can wrestle, though, so maybe some character and personality will come out.’ And that’s not fully a knock on them. It’s also a knock on me because I didn’t know. This was like a big leap from wrestling in a barn in Fall Branch, Tennessee in front of six people sitting on bales of hay, to wrestling in Madison Square Garden at SummerSlam. It doesn’t get any further apart, just so you know. And so I didn’t know what it was. They didn’t know what it was. And slowly but surely, we kind of found out what it was.”

On teaming with Sable:

“In the meantime, it was, ‘Okay, well, this is a good slot. We’ll make you Sable’s mystery partner. Even if there — doesn’t really make sense, you’ll get seen.’ And I took that and went, ‘Okay, I’ll get seen. The one thing I know I can do is wrestle, so I’ll do that. And I can help put together this mixed tag team match that will hopefully be pretty entertaining with someone who’s not a wrestler at all. And with Mark and and with Jacqueline.’ So you know, my first pay-per-views at SummerSlam and MSG is the moral of that story.”

