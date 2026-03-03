Blake Monroe Recalls Asking John Cena For Wrestling Advice

WWE NXT star Blake Monroe appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including the retirement match of 17-time World Champion John Cena, which she watched from the ring during an NXT live event.

Monroe said, “Honestly, as an adult, I’m pretty heartless. But when John Cena retired, I was like, [mock crying] ‘Okay!’ I kept myself together because I actually — NXT was on the road and we had a house show that night. So, we watched it with the fans. I was the main event and I won. I won, sorry, Jordynne. And then, I laid in the ring and and we watched the retirement, and then he lost. And it was, everyone was sort of heartbroken and it was sort of like, ‘Oh, see you later!’”

On Cena:

“He’s awesome. He comes to the Performance Center, and he gives us a lot of advice. He’s like, ‘Hey, ask me anything. I’m here to help.’”

On the advice she sought from Cena:

Yeah, I asked him about a ton of different stuff. Just about like, a lot about wrestling instincts. And he gave me a ton of advice on like when to about owning things and you know, things happen. A lot of people want to be like scared of it and he’s like, ‘Own it. Make it as big as you possibly can.’ It was cool, too. Because at the Performance Center we obviously have people from an athletic background. We have wrestlers, we have actors, influencers, so many different people. So it was such a wide range of questions, and he sat with us for hours and he would have stayed there too. We would — we were made to leave. But he’s so generous with his time. But it was definitely interesting seeing him in real life. It’s like, ‘You’re John Cena and you’re just sitting here telling me like how to be better.’ It’s awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

