MJF Explains Why He Chose To Stay In AEW

MJF has shed new light on why he plans to remain with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, the reigning AEW World Champion spoke with KVIA sports director Adrian Ochoa and explained that creative freedom has been the biggest factor in his decision to stay with the promotion. For years, MJF built much of his persona around the possibility of leaving AEW, frequently referencing the “Bidding War of 2024” and teasing a potential move to WWE.

However, the 29-year-old star now says the environment within AEW gives him something he values above all else.

“What keeps me in AEW is my ability to be myself; there’s no leash on me,” MJF said. “I don’t have to worry about anyone sitting me down and telling me what I am doing right or wrong.”

MJF also emphasized the business side of his relationship with AEW leadership, particularly his dynamic with company president Tony Khan. Since joining the company in 2019, MJF has become one of the promotion’s most consistent main event performers, and he believes his position at the top of the card has directly contributed to improved ratings and ticket sales.

“My boss knows I am the draw. I have the World title right now. Ratings are up, ticket sales are up. I wonder why?” MJF said. “He lets me do my thing. So, I don’t think I’ll ever leave.”

The champion is currently focused on defending his title during the road to the company’s next major pay-per-view. MJF is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight on Dynamite in El Paso.

If he successfully retains, MJF will move on to AEW Revolution 2026 on March 15 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There, he is slated to face Adam Page in a Last Chance Texas Death Match, where Page has agreed that he will never challenge for the championship again if he loses.