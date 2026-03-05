New AEW Trios Champions Crowned On Dynamite

In the main event of Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Davis, AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defeated Jet Set Rodeo, consisting of “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and “Hangman” Adam Page, to capture the AEW World Trios Titles, with some assistance from AEW World Champion MJF.

The nearly 14-minute match featured all six wrestlers showcasing their skills before MJF made his appearance. He took out Page with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Knight, who had just tagged in, missed a missile dropkick on Davis and was then hit with a piledriver. Davis covered Knight for the pinfall, securing the titles for his team.

This victory marks the first Trios Title reign for all three members of the Don Callis Family. They ended Jet Set Rodeo’s title reign at 47 days. Page, Knight, and Bailey had won the titles from The Opps at Collision: Maximum Carnage on January 14.

MJF, who successfully defended the World Title against Knight earlier in the show, is set to defend the AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Revolution. This event will take place on March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and will air live on pay-per-view.