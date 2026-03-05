Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. This episode will serve as the go-home show for AEW Revolution.

Dynamite will air at its usual time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In a major matchup, Don Callis Family’s AEW World Trios Champion and AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his AEW TNT Title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Additionally, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Champion MJF will participate in a press conference ahead of their World Title Match at Revolution.

