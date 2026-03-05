Update On Penelope Ford’s Ankle Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Penelope Ford suffered an ankle injury during the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match on the February 25th episode of Dynamite.

Ford sustained the injury while executing an Asai moonsault on Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, which forced her out of the match. It was later confirmed that she had suffered an ankle sprain.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about an update on Ford’s injury and her expected time away from the ring.

Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that the initial concern was that Ford had broken her ankle; however, since the injury turned out to be “just” a sprain, she is expected to be out of action for a matter of weeks rather than a much longer period.

There is also “a lot of optimism” surrounding her recovery, especially after Ford was able to participate in a digital interview with Lena Kross and Megan Bayne following the show. During the interview,

Ford appeared alongside them and sent a message to the Babes of Wrath, stating, “Now, you’ve taken a piece of us, but it will be the last thing that you will ever do.”