Sting Files Trademark For Classic “It’s Stiiiiing!” Catchphrase

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting filed a trademark for the phrase “IT’S STIIIIIIIING!” on Tuesday, March 3, as reported by Fightful.com.

The phrase, which features eight ‘I’s in the word “Sting” and an exclamation mark, is a classic catchphrase associated with his character, originally popularized by announcer Tony Schiavone.

The trademark is intended for merchandising purposes and entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone is also listed as a co-owner of the trademark, with Michael E. Dockins serving as the attorney of record. In addition to this trademark, Sting filed for “Old Man Sting” last year and registered the nickname “The Icon” earlier in 2022.

Sting concluded his in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”