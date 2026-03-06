Costco Guys’ A.J. Returning To AEW At Revolution 2026

Big news! A.J. from the Costco Guys recently took to his Instagram account to announce his return to the AEW ring next week at Revolution 2026. The caption of A.J.’s post reads, “When’s @a.j.andbigjustice Next @aew Match 💥”

In the video, A.J. states, “I’ll be back in the ring next Sunday, March 15, AEW Revolution, live from Los Angeles. Don’t miss it! Boom!”

As of now, there is no information about his opponent, as AEW has yet to announce who A.J. will face. Updates will follow as they become available.

A.J. last competed at the ROH Boxing Day Brawl 2025 show in December, where he teamed with QT Marshall to defeat The Frat Houses (Cole Karter and Griff Garrison).

His most recent AEW match took place at the Saturday Tailgate Brawl for AEW Full Gear 2025 in November, where he and QT Marshall triumphed over RPG Vice’s Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.