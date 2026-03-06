Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2026

AEW is scheduled to hold its 2026 Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Early betting odds have been released for seven key matches, which include the AEW World Championship match, the AEW Women’s World Championship match, the AEW Continental Championship match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, the AEW World Trios Championship, and two significant singles matches.

MJF is favored to defeat Hangman Page and retain his AEW World Championship. Thekla is favored to beat Kris Statlander and keep her AEW Women’s World Championship, while Konosuke Takeshita is favored to defeat Jon Moxley and become the new AEW Continental Champion. In the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, The Young Bucks are favored to dethrone FTR, and the Don Callis Family is the favorite to retain their AEW World Trios Championship by beating Mistico and JetSpeed.

In one of the singles matches, Andrade El Idolo is favored to defeat Bandido, and in the other singles match, Swerve Strickland is favored to win against Brody King.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match

MJf (c) -180 (5/9) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page +140 (7/5)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -180 (5/9) vs. Kris Statlander +140 (7/5)

AEW Continental Championship Match

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) +100 (1/1) vs. Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita -140 (5/7)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) (c) +300 (3/1) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) -500 (1/5)

AEW World Trios Championship Match

Don Callis Family (Mark Davis, AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) (c) -400 (1/4) vs. Mistico and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey) +250 (5/2)

Singles Match

Don Callis Family’s Andrade El Idolo -200 (1/2) vs. Bandido +150 (3/2)

Singles Match

Brody King +250 (5/2) vs. Swerve Strickland -400 (1/4)