American politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently confirmed that his niece, Zoe Hines, has signed a developmental contract with WWE, allowing her entry into the company’s training program associated with WWE NXT. It was reported that former WWE executive Linda McMahon helped secure this opportunity for Hines.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, discussions about Zoe Hines joining WWE had been ongoing for months before the announcement became public.

Hines participated in a WWE tryout at the Performance Center last August. WWE regularly recruits athletes from various sports backgrounds, particularly from collegiate programs, as part of its developmental pipeline. Hines played softball at Boston College.

The report also indicated that the tryout did not go well, leading those involved in WWE’s talent evaluation to feel apprehensive about the challenges of making her a star, partly because of her political connections.

Hines is the niece of actress Cheryl Hines, known for her role on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as well as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is associated with the Kennedy family and currently serves as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Trump Administration. With her contract now official, Hines will begin her training in WWE’s developmental system.

During her college career, she started in multiple seasons and competed internationally with the French national team.

Her batting averages during those years were reported at .169 and .214 in consecutive seasons, indicating a focus primarily on her defensive contributions.