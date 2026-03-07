Konnan Undergoes Leg Amputation Due To Health Complications

Reports from multiple outlets in Mexico indicate that veteran wrestling figure Konnan has undergone surgery to amputate one of his legs due to serious medical complications.

The 62-year-old, whose real name is Carlos Santiago Espada, is currently hospitalized in San Diego, California. According to reports from Mexican media sources, he remains alive but is said to be in a delicate physical condition following the procedure.

The initial report was shared by the content creator El Potro de Acero en el Ring, who stated that chronic health issues led doctors to amputate one of Konnan’s lower limbs. The information was later corroborated by El Planchitas, a contributor to the Mexican sports outlet RÉCORD. Subsequent updates from outlets including MVS Noticias and El Heraldo de México clarified that Konnan survived the surgery but continues to face significant health challenges.

There are also concerns that the same underlying medical condition could potentially affect his other leg, though no further details have been confirmed at this time.

Konnan has battled numerous health issues over the past two decades. In 2007, he underwent a kidney transplant after suffering organ failure. By 2022, he revealed that he had been placed back on a transplant waiting list as the lifespan of a kidney from a living donor typically ranges between 12 and 15 years. He also faced severe complications in February 2021 after contracting COVID-19, which affected his kidneys and led to heart failure. At the time, doctors reportedly warned him of a significant risk of cardiac arrest.

In addition to internal health struggles, Konnan has undergone several orthopedic procedures, including a hip replacement in 2007.

Despite these setbacks, Konnan remains one of the most influential figures in modern lucha libre. He was a central star in AAA during the 1990s and appeared at numerous major events such as Triplemanía. He also holds the distinction of being the inaugural CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

In the United States, Konnan gained mainstream recognition during his time in World Championship Wrestling as part of the nWo Wolfpac. He later led the Filthy Animals faction alongside stars such as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. During his tenure with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, he helped form the 3 Live Kru and later managed the influential Latin American Xchange (LAX).

Beyond his in-ring career, Konnan is widely credited with helping introduce many Mexican wrestlers to the U.S. market, including Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, and Psicosis. In recent years, he has continued working behind the scenes in a creative role with AAA, though his involvement reportedly decreased in early 2026 due to ongoing health concerns.

We wish Konnan strength and the very best during his recovery.