Spoilers: TNA Impact Taping Results From 3/6/2026

Spoilers have emerged from the latest TNA Wrestling television tapings held Friday night at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The tapings followed Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT! and produced several matches and segments for upcoming episodes of Impact and Xplosion. The night largely revolved around the escalating rivalry between The Hardys and The System.

In one of the featured matches taped for Impact, Jeff Hardy defeated Brian Myers. However, the celebration was short-lived as members of The System launched a post-match attack on Jeff and Matt Hardy.

The assault was stopped when The Righteous—Vincent and Dutch—ran to the ring to make the save. Their involvement continues an ongoing storyline where the dark faction has attempted to prove their loyalty to Matt Hardy.

Matt recently discussed the developing alliance on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, referencing a recent match with The System in which Vincent took a major hit to protect him from Eddie Edwards’ “Boston Knee Party.” According to Matt, the moment served as proof that previous incidents—including Dutch accidentally hitting him with the “Death Woods”—were genuine mistakes.

The tapings also featured a match between Moose and Bear Bronson. Moose secured the victory, though the bout included interference attempts from members of The System.

The interference was unexpectedly neutralized by players from the Atlanta Falcons, who were seated ringside for the Georgia event. After Moose won the match, the NFL stars entered the ring and celebrated with the reigning TNA World Champion.

Other notable segments included Mustafa Ali defeating YouTube personality BDE. Following the match, members of Order 4 attacked BDE until Trey Miguel ran in to assist, though the babyfaces remained outnumbered.

Later in the taping, veteran Mike Jackson faced Mr. Elegance. After Jackson was beaten down by The Elegance Brand following the match, former Knockouts Champion ODB made a surprise return, clearing the ring with a steel chair to protect him.