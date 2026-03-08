Steph De Lander Says She Hasn’t Burned Bridges With TNA

Former TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander recently spoke with TMZ Inside the Ring about various topics, including whether she has burned any bridges with the company.

De Lander said, “I don’t think there is a bridge that has been burnt. Like, I don’t have any personal ill will towards anyone. I enjoyed working there, a lot of people that work there, I really respect. I’m hurt about this situation, of course, but I also think that they probably understand. And I think a lot of people, when they hear this interview and actually hear more of the nuts and bolts of the situation, will understand, too. So if in a few years time, if they see that I’ve been wrestling and I’ve been fine, and maybe they want to offer me something, we’ll have that conversation. Or if there are different people in charge that have different opinions, we can have that conversation again, too. I don’t want to say never say never to anything or to anyone. Um, it’s all just how my journey goes. But I think I’m done with TNA for right now.

On if she has heard from co-workers in TNA:

“Oh, yeah. I mean, I’ve had quite a few people message me and I’m sure there’s a whole bunch of people talking as well that are too scared to message me. But yeah, I think a lot of people don’t even know the details that I’ve told you guys today. Like I’ve had friends messaging me being like, ‘Oh, they paid for this,’ or ‘This happened.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, none of that happened. So I think once this is out and once it’s all laid out on the table, then I think people will feel a bit different. But yeah, I’m sure they’re talking. I mean, it’s nuts. Especially for the company to be going on this trajectory of like, just signed this AMC deal, huge opportunities for everyone. It’s pretty crazy to walk out of that. And I don’t think many people would want to walk away from that. But I had to make a choice that was best for me and best for my career, and I stand by it, 100%.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)