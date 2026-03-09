‘Bulletproof’ Steve Maclin Re-Signs With TNA

Steve Maclin has re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

TNA Wrestling issued the following statement on social media on Monday morning:

“BREAKING: Following his reinstatement last week, Steve Maclin has officially re-signed with TNA. Maclin will challenge TNA World Champion Mike Santana on March 27 at TNA Sacrifice LIVE on TNA+ from New Orleans.”

Subsequently, TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement regarding Maclin vs. Santana at TNA Sacrifice 2026:

Steve Maclin and TNA World Champion Mike Santana are Set to Collide at Sacrifice!

After the high-risk, high-reward Feast or Fired match over a month ago, Steve Maclin is fired, sending a ripple effect through TNA Wrestling. The fallout is immediate. Maclin turns his fury toward TNA World Champion Mike Santana, his longtime friend, and launches a brutal attack that leads to Maclin being permanently removed from the building.

But the story does not end there. At No Surrender, Maclin resurfaces and interferes in Santana’s match, forcing Santana to leave Leon Slater to battle one-on-two. What was once a friendship now spirals into personal conflict, with the grudges between Mike Santana and Steve Maclin reaching a dangerous breaking point.

Desperate to be heard, Maclin begs Tom Hannifan for a chance to tell his side of the story. Hannifan secured that opportunity for him last week on Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, but the situation quickly explodes. Maclin declares Santana the most selfish man in the building, and hearing Santana call him selfless became the final straw for him. Hannifan, wanting him to take accountability, presses Maclin for more answers.

Instead, Maclin lashes out and punches Tom Hannifan. Mike Santana immediately rushes to Hannifan’s aid, forcing Maclin to retreat. But the damage continues as Maclin shoves Matthew Rehwoldt to the ground when Rehwoldt attempts to confront him for striking Hannifan.

Now the tension reaches its boiling point. Steve Maclin has officially been reinstated. The fires between them ignite as Steve Maclin and TNA World Champion Mike Santana are officially set to collide at Sacrifice with the TNA World Champion title on the line.

Will the dust finally settle, or will chaos continue to reign between them? Find out during Sacrifice, streaming LIVE March 27 on TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.