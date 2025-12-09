Backstage News On The Debut Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

According to PWInsider.com, TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian is set to defend his title against Mike Santana in one of the matches.

The report also notes that Nic Nemeth has announced his intention to cash in his Call Your Shot Trophy on the same evening and will challenge the winner of the Kazarian vs. Santana match.

This could lead to an exciting scenario where the debut episode on AMC opens with one champion and concludes with another, generating additional hype for TNA’s first show on its new network.

The move to AMC represents a significant transition for TNA after months of negotiations and internal planning. The company aims to use this debut to showcase its top talent while presenting a refreshed product to attract a broader television audience. The premiere episode is expected to set the tone for Thursday nights on AMC, featuring two potential title matches.