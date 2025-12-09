Leon Slater Pulled From This Weekend’s Events In Europe

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater has been actively competing on both TNA and WWE NXT shows over the past few weeks.

After defending his championship at Final Resolution, Slater made an appearance at NXT’s Deadline event, where he participated in the Iron Survivor Match. Although he did not win, he showcased an impressive performance.

Slater was originally scheduled to compete in Europe this weekend for RevPro and WXW in Germany. However, those plans have changed, and he has been pulled from both events. Instead, Slater will remain in the U.S. this weekend.

This change suggests that he may have other commitments, particularly since Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature John Cena’s last match, as well as numerous top young stars from WWE facing off against current stars.

While Slater is still under contract with TNA Wrestling, his involvement in NXT indicates that WWE has future plans for him once they can secure his signing.