Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Another Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre Match

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have been locked in a fierce rivalry for several months, and it appears that this conflict is far from over.

According to Bodyslam+, WWE sources suggest that another match between Rhodes and McIntyre is on the horizon.

While the specific details of the match have yet to be disclosed, their upcoming confrontation is expected to have significant implications for the storyline.

Cody and Drew have been on a collision course since SummerSlam, where Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena in a Street Fight. This rivalry has continued to escalate, culminating in this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown.