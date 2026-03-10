Danhausen Looks Back On WWE TV Debut, Plans For Debut Match, More

Danhausen appeared as a guest on the Raw Recap podcast this week.

While on the official post-show podcast for WWE Raw on Netflix with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, the “very nice, very evil” addition to the WWE roster spoke about the reaction from the crowd to his debut at WWE Elimination Chamber, when he will have his first match, as well as his merchandise sales.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the crowd reaction to his WWE debut: “Oh, it was thunderous applause. It was great. I came out and they yelled, ‘Yes! Finally, Danhausen has arrived,’ and I could hear each and every one of them hop off their seats and get up and applaud, and say, ‘Up yours, Dracula. Danhausen did it first,’ because Danhausen shipped himself in a crate across the seas first but it was to WWE. It was not the Last Voyage of the Demeter or whatever it’s called.”

On plans for his WWE in-ring debut: “I hope soon. So far, I’m just going through and cursing some foes, trying to make some friends. Possibly setting up some matches so I can win! And then that gives me more money, and then it gives me more likely chance to get on the truck.”

On his merchandise sales: “It’s been great, it’s been very busy. I am a — what is it — Monday Night Raw legend and I am a Friday Night SmackDown legend. So, it’s just been quite nice. I’ve been very busy, very nice. I have been top of the merchandise sales. Who would have thought? Danhausen would have, and I’ve been cursing some foes and I’ve been trying to make some friends but we’ll see how that goes.”

Watch the complete Danhausen interview from the Raw Recap podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.