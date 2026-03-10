Danhausen Speaks Out On His WWE Free Agent Status

Danhausen recently commented on his early run in WWE and addressed which brand he may ultimately join.

Since debuting at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 in Chicago — where he famously emerged from a mystery crate — Danhausen has appeared on both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown. Despite these appearances, he is currently being presented as a free agent without a permanent brand assignment.

Speaking on Raw Recap, Danhausen humorously described himself as a legend of both shows. “I am a Monday Night Raw legend, I am a Friday Night SmackDown legend. So, it has been quite nice,” Danhausen said. “I’ve been very busy, very evil.”

He also joked about the success he has already experienced since joining the company, noting that his merchandise has been performing extremely well. “I have been top of the merchandise sales. Who’d have thought? Danhausen would’ve.”

Danhausen added that he has spent his time “cursing foes” while also attempting to make new allies — though he admitted those efforts have not always gone smoothly.

When asked whether a permanent move to one brand could happen if requested by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce or SmackDown leadership, Danhausen laid out several humorous demands. “They should give me championships if they want to do that. And more money,” he said.

He also added one unusual branding requirement: “I need my face on the side of the trucks.”

Despite still being unsigned to a specific brand, Danhausen has already made an impact on WWE storylines. On the March 2 episode of Raw, his interference helped set the stage for a change in the Intercontinental Championship picture involving Penta El Zero Miedo and Dominik Mysterio.