MVP To Host Press Conference For Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA Fight On Netflix

Most Valuable Promotions issued the following press release:

MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS’ RONDA ROUSEY VS. GINA CARANO KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10 AT 12PM PT AT INTUIT DOME IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

WHAT:

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano kickoff press takes place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 10 beginning at 12pm PT, hosted by Ariel Helwani.

Ticket on-sale begins Tuesday, March 10 at 10am PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and fighters will be available for media scrums directly following the press conference.

WHO:

Jake Paul, Cofounder Most Valuable Promotions

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions

Ronda Rousey, former UFC champion and Olympic medalist

Gina Carano, combat sports trailblazer and actress

Francis Ngannou, former PFL heavyweight champion

Philipe Lins, former PFL heavyweight tournament winner

Ariel Helwani, renowned combat sports journalist

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 10

11:30am: Doors Open

12:00pm: Press Conference Begins

WHERE:

Intuit Dome

3930 W Century Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90303

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) was founded in August 2021 by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian with a fighter first ethos. Since inception, MVP has produced 30 live boxing events, currently promotes nearly 60 fighters, 17 world champions, and 26 top contenders.

MVP has led boxing’s evolution in the streaming era through partnerships with the world’s leading platforms. In November 2024, MVP’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 was the first-ever live professional sports event streamed on Netflix. Paul vs. Tyson shattered records, becoming the most-streamed sporting event of all time with 125 million live viewers worldwide. MVP went on to partner with Netflix twice in 2025 for MVP’s Taylor vs. Serrano 3 and Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day.

Today, MVP is the global home of women’s boxing. MVP’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in 2022 was the first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden, while Taylor vs. Serrano 2 in 2024 saw 74 million viewers globally on Netflix and became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history with 47 million AMA in the US. Their 2025 trilogy on Netflix topped an all-women’s mega card that set the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card, male or female, with 17 world titles, earning nearly 6 million viewers globally.