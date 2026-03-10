WWE “Very Hopeful” Steve Austin Will Appear On 3:16 Day RAW

Stone Cold Steve Austin could potentially make a special appearance on the upcoming episode of WWE Raw as WWE celebrates “3:16 Day” in San Antonio, Texas.

According to WrestleVotes during a live Q&A on Fightful Select, WWE officials have held conversations with the Hall of Famer about appearing on the March 16 show. While nothing has been officially confirmed, sources within WWE are said to be “very hopeful” that Austin will attend the event.

The episode takes place at the Frost Bank Center, and the timing has fueled speculation among fans. March 16 — often celebrated by wrestling fans as 3:16 Day — combined with Austin’s Texas roots makes the scenario particularly fitting.

WrestleVotes noted that people within WWE believe there is a “decent shot” Austin appears, though the final decision rests entirely with the legend himself. “Stone Cold can do what he wants,” it was said during the discussion. “If he wants to be there, he’ll be there. If he doesn’t want to be there, he won’t.”

If Austin does appear, it would mark his first appearance on Monday Night Raw since before the COVID-19 pandemic, making the moment especially notable for longtime fans.

Austin’s most recent in-ring match came at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match. He later appeared briefly at WrestleMania 41 to announce the official attendance figure, and his classic submission match with Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE has already announced several major names for the San Antonio show. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear as part of a five-week run on Raw, and Roman Reigns is also advertised for the episode as WrestleMania season continues to build momentum.