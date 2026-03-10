TKO Group Announces One Billion Dollars In Share Repurchases

TKO Group issued the following press release on Tuesday:

TKO Announces $1 Billion in Share Repurchases

Including $800 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase and Up to $200 Million 10b5-1 Trading Plan

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the “ASR Agreement”) to repurchase $800 million of its outstanding Class A common stock. The Company also announced that it has entered into a 10b5-1 trading plan for the repurchase of up to $200 million of its outstanding Class A common stock (the “10b5-1 Plan”).

Repurchases under the ASR Agreement and the 10b5-1 Plan are being completed under TKO’s previously announced $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.

“Our plan to repurchase $1 billion of additional shares reflects our continued confidence in TKO’s business and long-term prospects,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO, TKO. “This next phase of repurchases will all but satisfy our $2 billion share repurchase authorization and reinforce our commitment to a robust capital return program. We remain focused on disciplined capital deployment, high-quality execution, and delivering meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Under the ASR Agreement, on March 11, 2026, the Company will pay $800 million to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and expects to receive an initial delivery of 3,136,179 shares of Class A common stock. The total number of shares to be repurchased pursuant to the ASR Agreement will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Class A common stock on specified dates during the term of the ASR Agreement. Transactions under the ASR Agreement are expected to be completed in June 2026.

Repurchases contemplated under the 10b5-1 Plan are to commence once transactions under the ASR Agreement are completed.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO’s businesses include UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization; and its joint venture Zuffa Boxing, a professional boxing promotion. Together, these properties reach more than 1 billion households across 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.