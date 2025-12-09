Sting Names His Greatest Feud In Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including his convention tour.

Sting said, “It’s been a massive blessing to me, that’s for sure. I mean, I can’t tell you how many stories that I get to hear. That’s what this seems to be about is stories. I’m hearing fans tell me stories about what how I affected them or how wrestling affected them way back when.”

On his greatest feud pro wrestling:

“Oh, it’s got to be Ric Flair. The Nature Boy. Of course. Yeah. He put me on the map. August, I’m sorry. It was July of 1990, world title for the first time. And then March of 1988, the very first world title match that I had that put me on the map.”

On if he thought he would wrestle for four decades:

“No. I was the guy who said, “I don’t understand all those old guys hanging out for so long. And I I could not understand it. I said, “I will never do that.” And I blew them all out of the water. Four decades later, here I am.”

On John Cena’s retirement:

“Kudos to John. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I love to see it. I’m rooting for him. I’m hoping it turns out to be phenomenal. I’m sure that it will. Um Yeah, man. And I’m always rooting for those older guys, you know. Go Aaron Rogers, you know.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)