Update On AEW Possibly Signing Former WWE Stars

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has been on a signing spree in recent months, adding several wrestlers who previously worked for TNA, WWE, and NJPW.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp whether there was any possibility of AEW bringing in The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), Donovan Dijak, and Bishop Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin).

According to Sapp, the Good Brothers are unlikely to be signed by AEW in the near future, as they may not align well with the company’s current direction.

On the other hand, Bishop Dyer and Dijak have been seen backstage at several AEW events, and Dyer even participated in a dark match before a Dynamite episode this past January. Therefore, Sapp suggested that they could be signed to a deal and potentially join The Don Callis Family.

For context, Dyer and Dijak are the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions and were released from WWE in 2024.

The Good Brothers have had multiple stints with WWE, the most recent ending in their release in February 2025. They also attended AJ Styles’ tribute show on WWE RAW. In 2021, Gallows and Anderson made appearances on AEW television as part of a working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and their former employer, TNA.

The veterans remain active on the independent circuit and currently hold the Crash Tag Team Championship.