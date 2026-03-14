Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Sunday, March 15th, 2026, through Sunday, May 24th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Revolution 2026 (Los Angeles, California) on March 15th – 11,077 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Fresno, California) on March 18th – 2,279 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (St. Paul, Minnesota) on March 25th – 2,264 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) on March 28th – 1,342 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) on April 1st – 3,544 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Edmonth, Alberta, Canada) on April 8th – 2,698 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynasty 2026 (Vancouver, British Columbia) on April 12th – 6,170 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Everett, Washington) on April 15th – 1,670 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Portland, Oregon) on April 22nd – 1,430 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Fairfax, Virginia) on April 29th – 2,508 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Peoria, Illinois) on May 2nd – 817 tickets sold.

* AEW Double Or Nothing (Flushing, New York) on May 24th – 8,224 tickets sold.