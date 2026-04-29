AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/25/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 397,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 16.07% from the previous Thursday’s viewership of 473,000 and a decrease of 37.5% from that Thursday’s rating of 0.08 in the same demographic.

Furthermore, it is down from the last Saturday night episode on April 11, which had a rating of 0.08 and 423,000 viewers. The 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest since the March 5 episode, which also posted a 0.05. Additionally, this viewership figure is the lowest since the April 2 episode on a Thursday, which had 373,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a 0.066 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers in 2026. This contrasts with a rating of 0.116 and 398,000 viewers during the same time period in 2025.

The show was headlined by Chris Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate, comprising “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, taking on The Demand, which included Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona, in a trios match.