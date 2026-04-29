AEW Dynamite Nears Sellout Ahead Of Tonight’s Event

AEW is set to hold tonight’s episode of Dynamite at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. According to WrestleTix, 3,766 tickets have been sold so far, leaving approximately 989 tickets still available for the venue’s seating capacity of 4,755.

This current ticket sales figure exceeds the attendance for a previous AEW event at the same venue on June 19, 2024, when they sold 4,326 tickets for Dynamite. It also surpasses the company’s year-to-date average of around 3,259 tickets. Ticket sales may continue to increase throughout the day of the event, as walk-up purchases usually contribute to the final attendance number.

The show will air on TBS during its regular Wednesday time slot. Tickets are still available across primary and secondary markets, with resale listings starting at approximately $48. This episode of Dynamite takes place before AEW Double or Nothing, scheduled for May.

The announced lineup includes Darby Allin facing Brody King for the AEW World Championship, as well as Kevin Knight competing against MJF in a TNT Championship match. Additionally, there will be an AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match where Divine Domination is set to defend their titles against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. RUSH is also advertised to be in action.