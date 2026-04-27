Carmella Teases Comeback After Finisher Controversy

Carmella has hinted at a potential return to the ring after taking issue with what she believes was the use of her signature submission move on AEW programming.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion reacted on social media after independent wrestler B3CCA used a move resembling Carmella’s Code of Silence against Kris Statlander on AEW Collision.

Carmella made her stance clear with a blunt response.

“There’s a difference between homage and theft. I didn’t retire, I had two babies. Might have to come back and show these… how it’s really done.”

Her comments immediately sparked discussion among fans, with many debating whether the move was a tribute or too close to her original finisher.

Carmella has been away from in-ring competition since March 2023, with her last match taking place at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, where she teamed alongside Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Piper Niven.

While no official plans for a return have been confirmed, her comments suggest the door is very much open — whether that be in World Wrestling Entertainment or elsewhere.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.