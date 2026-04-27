Major Change Coming To WWE SmackDown Format

According to BodySlam+, WWE SmackDown is set to return to a two-hour format “in a few weeks.” This decision was made by the USA Network, not WWE, due to the network’s plan to air exclusive shows at 10 PM ET, including the upcoming season of Braun Strowman’s “Everything on the Menu.”

The report indicates that the shift back to the shorter timeframe will happen sooner than it did last year.

WWE SmackDown transitioned to a three-hour format starting in January of this year, after previously returning to a two-hour format on July 4 of last year.

As of now, neither WWE nor the USA Network has officially confirmed this change. Last year’s transition back to two hours was announced just a week in advance, while the announcement for the three-hour format return was made on December 12, three weeks prior to its implementation on the January 2 episode.