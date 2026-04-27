Shane McMahon Attended White House Dinner Amid Security Scare

According to The Associated Press, former WWE executive Shane McMahon attended the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) alongside his mother, Linda McMahon, the former WWE President and current United States Secretary of Education in President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

During the event on Saturday, April 25th, a suspected armed man with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the WHCD, where President Trump was also present. The gunman reportedly charged into the ballroom, prompting Secret Service agents to respond as guests took cover under tables when gunshots were fired.

President Trump was unharmed and quickly escorted off the stage. Officials stated that the suspect, who was a guest at the Washington Hilton where the dinner took place, was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today, April 27th. Police believe the suspect acted alone and opened fire but did not disclose his intended target or motive.

Axios reporter Andrew Solender shared an image of Linda McMahon being escorted out of the WHCD, with Shane McMahon following closely behind her.